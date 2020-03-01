David W. Bohlen
David Wesley Bohlen, 68, of Lake Placid went home to be with his Lord on Tuesday morning, Feb. 25, 2020 at the Life Care Center of Punta Gorda.
David was the son of Julia (Richardson) and Wilbur Bohlen, who was born on July 17, 1951 in Findlay, Ohio. He was a weekend resident from Hollywood, Florida in 1988, moving here as a full time resident in 1999. David was the service manager for the Alan Jay Automotive Network Group in Clewiston and Sebring, Florida. David was a Christian by faith.
David had a passion for being out on the water and took that passion to become a senior rated boat driver for USA Water Ski and Wake Sports. He enjoyed riding his three-wheelers, air boating in the everglades, listening to classic rock music and NASCAR. He was a long time member of the Broward County Airboat, Halftrack and Conservation Club. David loved to be with his family and friends anytime they could get together.
He is survived by his life partner and wife of 36 years, Robyn; son, Jared; daughter, Regina; two sisters, Cindy Bishop, Holly Bohlen; and a niece, Rachael.
A service to celebrate David’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Scott Funeral Home, 504 W, Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid with Pastor Eli Hendricks officiating. A visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to service time. Burial will follow at the Oak Hill Cemetery.
Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com.
Arrangements entrusted with the Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-4134.