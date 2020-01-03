Dawn K. Allan
Dawn Kay Allan, 65, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born March 10, 1954 to Mervin Burwell and Shirley Thiel in Flint, Michigan.
She is preceded by her father, Mervin Burwell; brothers, Daniel and Dean Burwell; and sister, Debra Goodrich. Dawn is survived by her loving husband, Ralph Allan of Sebring ,Florida; sons, Jerry (Suzy) Allan of Sebring, Florida and Chris (Becky) Allan of Muskegon, Michigan; mother, Shirley Burwell; sisters, Dolly (Tony) LaFrenier and Denise (Ron) Holter, and grandsons, Tyler and Blake Allan.
Her hobbies were gardening and being a devoted caregiver to her family and friends. The family would like to thank Good Shepard Hospice for all the care and attention they gave to Dawn. A service will be held later.
Arrangements were entrusted to Stephenson–Nelson Funeral Homes, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences can be made at stephensonnelsonfh.com.