Dean S. Keppen
Dean Stuart Keppen, 76, passed away on Thursday, June 8, 2023 in Sebring, Florida. He was the son of Earl and Hazel (Nordin) Keppen. Dean was born on Dec. 17, 1946 in Siren, Wisconsin.
He owned and operated a water treatment company and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He has been a resident of Sebring since 1976 having come from Wisconsin. He was of Christian faith, not as a title or duty, but as a purpose and way of life. Through his strong faith he helped people in many capacities including leading Bible study in his home, mentoring others, giving to those in need, and guiding his family.
His hobbies included RV traveling, camping, hiking, and “being with family was his favorite hobby”. At home he could often be found spending time with his dog (Shesa), tending to his many plants, and grilling and smoking meats. He was a diehard Green Bay Packers fan, and he spent much time discussing football with his son.
Dean is survived by his loving wife, Judy; daughter, Fauna Keppen of Ruskin, Florida; son, Shane Keppen (Holly) of Clermont, Florida; and two sisters, Mari Lou Wiley and Betty Jo “BJ” Kobierski. Also surviving is one grandchild, Andreas. Dean was preceded in death by his parents. The lesson he left us was to keep the light and spread love to others. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to donate to a charity of your choice or person in need in Dean’s honor.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.