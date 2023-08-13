Deborah Brown-Ashby
Deborah Brown-Ashby (Debi), a resident of Sebring, Florida went to be with her Lord on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 while in hospice care. She was born on Dec. 22, 1950 in Miami, Florida to Marie S. and William R. “Brownie” Brown and subsequently moved to the Lake Placid, Florida area and then ultimately to Sebring.
Debi was married to Dennis Ashby of the former Ashby Construction of Lake Placid. She is survived by her son, Brad Ashby, and his family; and sister, Karen Brown Dunlap, and her family.
She was a long-term resident of Sebring, taught at the Christian school in Lake Placid and managed her own child day care center in Sebring for many years. She was an active member of the Sebring area 4H Association, Cub Scout leader, and participated in community programs. Her passion in life was horses and participating with her son in 4H competitions in his early years. She was fond of animals, and had them in her life always.
