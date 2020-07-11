Deborah Lee Campana, 67, passed away on July 7, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Earl Joseph Campbell and Patricia Call. She was born in Ashland, Massachusetts on June 13, 1953. Deborah had been a resident of Sebring, Florida for 35-plus years, formerly living in Plantation, Florida and was of the Catholic faith. Deborah worked in the hospitality industry as a bartender in a restaurant. She enjoyed cooking and traveling. Most of all she loved her family and dog Baldie she had for 21 years.
She is survived by her loving husband, Daniel; children, Joseph Campana of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Lisa Campana of Sebring, Florida; and siblings, Kenny, Tracey, Kathy, Donna, Scott and Barbara Campbell. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com