Deborah L. Malcolm
Deborah Lynn Malcolm, 66, of Evensville, Tennessee and formerly of Avon Park, Florida passed away Thursday morning, April 7, 2022, at her home. She was born in Avon Park, Florida on July 10, 1955, the daughter of the late Willis and Lucy (Wolverton) Robinson.
Debbie was a graduate of Avon Park High School Class of 1973 and moved to Evensville, Tennessee in 2016 from Avon Park. She loved flowers and looking for antiques. She was a very active member of First Baptist Church of Avon Park where she was a Sunday School and VBS teacher.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Kim Malcolm of Evensville, Tennessee; her daughter, Bethany (Steven) Ceccarelli of Goldsboro, North Carolina; her four sons, Matthew (Kristi) Malcolm and Marshall Malcolm, both of Jacksonville, Florida, Micah Malcolm of Avon Park, Florida and Caleb Malcolm of Evensville, Tennessee; her brother, Gerald (Abby) Robinson of Avon Park, Florida; and her six grandchildren, James, Joshua and Hannah Malcolm and Laura, Carina and Antoni Ceccarelli.
A service will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022 with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. and the funeral at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Avon Park; interment to follow at Bougainvillea Cemetery.