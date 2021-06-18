Deborah W. Cleveland
Deborah W. Cleveland, 60, of Sebring, Florida passed away June 10, 2021. She was born in Kannapolis, North Carolina, moving to Sebring in 1978 and was self-employed. Debbie lived her life in a way that radiated the love of Christ to anyone she came in contact with. She always put God first.
She was an active member of First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine since 1980. She was a Sunday school teacher, Vacation Bible School worker, and willing volunteer. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Ashley.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald of Sebring; daughter, Shannon of Wauchula, Florida; sons, Trey, Shaun and Cody, all of Sebring; sisters, Diane Price of Alto, Georgia, and Vickie Young of Cooleemee, North Carolina; and six grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Saturday, June 19, 2021 from 9-10 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. following visitation. Private burial will follow the funeral service. In addition to flowers, contributions in Debbie’s name may be made to First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine. All are welcome to the luncheon at the church at 12:30 p.m. Condolences may be expressed at www.morrisfuneralchapel.com.