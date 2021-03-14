Debra Ludington
Debra (Debbie) Ludington, 69, was received into Jesus’ arms Feb. 15, 2021. She was married to David Ludington and shared 37 years of blessed marriage together.
Debra was born in Michigan; she was the daughter of Robert and Evelyn Hackney. She spent her childhood in Hollywood, Florida then moved to Sebring in 1972. Debra spent her life as a homemaker and caregiver. She loved attending church at Bible Fellowship, taking care of her family, spending time with friends and helping others. She will be remembered for her selfless donations of time and energy attending to others.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, David Ludington, and her parents, Robert and Evelyn Hackney. She is survived by son, Alan Ludington and daughter-in-law, Tiffany Ludington with grandsons, Tyler and Luke from Orlando, Florida; her daughter, Amber Mayo and son-in-law, James Mayo Jr. with granddaughter, Olivia from Orlando, Florida; her sister, Sandra Turke, and brother, David Hackney.
A memorial service will be held in Sebring at a date yet to be determined. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Bible Fellowship Church at 863-385-1024. Please contact Amber Mayo at MemorialForDebbieL@gmail.com if you wish to be notified about her memorial service.