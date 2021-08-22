Dennis James Kearce, 60, of Orlando, Florida went home to be with his Lord on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 at the AdventHealth Hospital Lake Placid. Dennis was a native Floridian who was born on May 4, 1961 in Orlando and was the son of Betty Jane (Laedeke) and Ottis Kearce.
Dennis was a weekend resident of Lake Placid, Florida. He was a plant operator, working for the Orlando Utilities Commission for many years. Dennis was of the Baptist faith. His passion for fishing brought him here to Lake Placid to fish the local lakes. He loved to be with his family and friends any time they could get together, especially time with his children and grandchildren.
Dennis is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 38 years, Cynthia; daughters, Sonya Caamano (Pedro) and Tara Kearce; son, Eric Kearce (Naara); five grandchildren, Erika, Eddy, Emma, Isaias, and Elizabeth; and two brothers, Clarence and Alvin.
A service to celebrate Dennis' life will be held at a later date.