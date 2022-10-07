Dennis L. Acheson
Dennis Lane Acheson, age 71, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 in Sebring, Florida. He was born on June 20, 1951 in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, to the late John Leroy and Elizabeth Gail (Enlaw) Acheson.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Dennis Lane Acheson, age 71, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 in Sebring, Florida. He was born on June 20, 1951 in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, to the late John Leroy and Elizabeth Gail (Enlaw) Acheson.
Dennis worked as an HVAC technician, proudly served his country in the United States Army, and has been a resident of Sebring since 1986, coming from Ohio. Dennis enjoyed rebuilding golf carts, being around others, and he was a very good friend.
He is survived by his loving children, sons, Michael, Allen and Brian Acheson; daughter, Angela Acheson; brothers, Jerry and Harold Acheson; and sister, Brenda Dollison. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.