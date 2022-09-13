Dennis W. Irwin
Dennis W. Irwin, age 84, of Lake Placid, Florida, passed away Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022.
Dennis was born March 16, 1938 in Detroit, Michigan to Wilfred and Marjorie Irwin and was brother to Gregory and Larry. Dennis and his high school sweetheart, Elaine (Shields) Irwin, recently celebrated their 64-year anniversary.
Dennis was father of five children, 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force and was a Vietnam veteran and member of the American Legion.
Funeral mass will be held at St. James Catholic Church, Lake Placid, Florida, on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at 11 a.m. Reception to follow. Memorial contributions may be made to Change of Pace Caregivers Support Group or Compassionate Care Hospice. Burial service will be held at a later date in Michigan.