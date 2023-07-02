Dennis W. Mallen Jr.
Dennis William Mallen Jr, age 53, passed away Sunday, June 11, 2023. He was born Nov. 7, 1969 in Bellville, New Jersey. Dennis had been a resident since 2014, coming from New Jersey. He was of the Catholic faith, and was an actor in the film industry.
He is survived by his son, Dennis W. Mallen III of Sebring, Florida; daughter, Lauren A. Mallen of Sebring; mother, Maryann Mallen of Sebring; brother, Brian Mallen; and sister, Kelly Ann Lange. He was preceded in death by his father, Dennis W. Mallen Sr.
A memorial mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023 at St. Catherine Catholic Church, Sebring, Florida.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephenson nelsonfh.com.