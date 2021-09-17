Dennis W. Randolph
Dennis Wayne Randolph, 76, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. He was born Dec. 2, 1944, in Tampa, Florida to George R. and Margaret (Pooser) Randolph. Dennis worked for Florida Hospital from 1989 until his retirement in 2011. He was a loving husband, father and friend who enjoyed spending time with his family. He has been a resident of Avon Park, Florida since 1989, coming from Lakeland, Georgia, served in the U.S. Army, and was a member of Seventh Day Adventist Church of Sebring.
Dennis is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Roberta Randolph, and sons, Donald Randolph and Douglas Randolph. Dennis touched the lives of many and will be dearly missed. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.