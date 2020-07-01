Dewayne W. Wilkinson
Dewayne W. Wilkinson, 63, of Sebring passed away peacefully with his family by his side in Sebring, Florida on Saturday, June 27, 2020.
He was born in Avon Park, Florida to the late Henry and Shirley (Sircy) Haralson. He was a lifelong resident of Sebring and he worked at Georgia Pacific as a dye cutter, Bryson Drywall and Brightville Landscape.
He is survived by his son, Bobby (Crystal) of Zolfo Springs, Florida; daughters, Brandy of Sarasota, Florida and Kendra Riley of Kentucky; brother, Raymond (Sheila) Gibbs of Sebring, Florida; sister, Sharon (Charlie) Mercer of Sebring, Florida; nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild; Uncle Bill and Aunt Jackie Sircy and family; four nieces, Brittany Mercer, Meghin Mercer, Shannon Zahn and Kasey Brown; two nephews, Bryan Gibbs and Aaron Brown; life-long friends, Tammy Blethan and son, Shane Dawber, Vinny Bryson, Elmer Brown, Phil Rupert, Mike Bryson, John Eiland and many others.
Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, with a Celebration of Life following at 10 a.m. at Morris Funeral Chapel with burial to follow at Pinecrest Cemetery, Sebring.
Arrangements made by Morris Funeral Chapel, Sebring. morrisfuneralchapel.com.