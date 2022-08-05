Diane H. Wagner
Diane Helen Wagner passed away peacefully Sunday evening on July 31, 2022 at the age of 74. Born in Boston, Massachusetts, she eventually made her way to Sebring, Florida, where she resided for over 46 years.
Diane enjoyed playing Scrabble, bingo and spoiling her cat Buggy.
Diane is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, John; children, Donna Magee (Kurt), and Kenneth Dittmer (Claire), nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, a niece and two nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Deborah and her sister, Carol.
There will be no formal service at the request of her family.