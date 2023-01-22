Diann D. Martin
Diann “Dee Dee” Dressel Martin of Lake Placid, Florida peacefully passed away at her home at the age of 80 on Jan. 11, 2023 surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Miami, Dee Dee was the oldest daughter of Dick and Betty Dressel. After graduating from Hialeah High School, she continued her education at Florida State University, finishing well with a B.S. in education and a minor in music. She married U.S. Army officer Bill Martin and lived on or near military bases in Alabama, Texas, Kentucky, North Carolina and Kansas before she settled permanently in Lake Placid in 1979.
Dee Dee’s creative talents were not limited. She served our Central Florida community for many years, providing effective advertising products and artwork as the owner of Dee Dee Martin Creative Promotional Products. She supported the community as a member of the Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce, and participated in the Highlands County Messiah chorus for several years.
She loved her family fiercely and was a professing born-again Christian. Her favorite pastimes were spending time with her family and dogs, discussing football and current events, playing guitars, and singing old gospel hymns and country songs.
As a dedicated member of the Highlands County Seminole Boosters Club, Dee Dee served her beloved Seminoles well. Go ‘Noles!
She is survived by her cherished son, William Todd Martin, his wife, Leeanna Izuel, and grandson, Jackson Martin of California; her siblings, Gary Dressel, Randy Dressel, Libby Dressel, Barbara Moore, Mary Kay Heston, and Carol Sue Neiner; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Those preceding her in death are her parents, Richard L. Dressel and Elizabeth “Betty” Dressel; birth mother, Margaret Georgia Allweiler; brother, Richard Charles Dressel; and former husband, Lt. Colonel William O. Martin.
Service will be held Feb. 13 at 10:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Lake Placid, Florida.
Memorial arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida. Phone: 863-465-9997.