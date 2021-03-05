Dixie L. Murray
March 23, 1941 — Feb. 28, 2021
Dixie Lee Murray, 80, of Route 28 in Brockway, Pennsylvania, died on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at her residence. Dixie was born on March 23, 1941, in McDonald, Pennsylvania to hard-working farmers, Harold and Florence Rump Seabright, Sr.
You can imagine, she was an active girl. As a youth, she was a baton twirler, a skater, singer and later a hand-bell player. She graduated from West Allegheny High School with the Class of 1959. She attended Clarion State Teachers’ College (today Clarion University). She met her husband, Tom, in a science class when she was a freshman. While at Clarion, she was the “Golden Girl” with the marching band and was a featured twirler. She and Tom graduated in the spring of 1963. That summer on Aug. 24, 1963, she married her college sweetheart and they rented a home from Tom’s mom and dad.
Because of I-80, they moved from Falls Creek to Brockway where they built their current home on Route 28. Dixie was a traveling speech therapist for Clearfield County before taking a position with the Brockway Area Schools. While there, she was a speech therapist for the district and taught public speaking in the high school. She retired after 32 years of service. While at the Brockway High School, she worked with the band front, her girls’ golf teams won several district titles and she directed the Varsity “B” Show.
For over 20 years she and Tom have owned a home in Woody’s RV Park in Sebring, Florida where they managed the clubhouse. She had a full life of canning, golfing, gardening, fishing, quilting, sewing and cruising. Look around, you will see her handiwork. One thing that made Dixie proud was all of the professional people she and Tom turned to for help in Brockway were at one time their students. They have fond memories of many of the students and their interesting exploits. Dixie was a member of Moorhead United Methodist Church in Brockway and St. John United Methodist Church in Sebring, Florida.
In addition to her husband, Tom, she is also survived by a brother, Harold “Lucky” Seabright Jr. of McDonald, Pennsylvania; nieces, Tara Seabright of Sturgeon, Pennsylvania, Brenda Pisarcik of DuBois, Pennsylvania and Dolly (Mark) Bush of Jacksonville, Florida; nephews, Joseph Loss of Brockway, Pennsylvania and Charles Riley also of DuBois, Pennsylvania. She is also survived by several great-nieces and nephews, as well as neighbors, high school classmates, church family, teams we’ve coached, bowling teams, golfing enthusiasts, camping friends, traveling buddies, cruise acquaintances, our winter family and just plain good folks.
In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Deemer Yospin.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 5, 2021, at the Moorhead U. M. Church in Brockway with Pastor Bob Trask officiating. Social distancing protocols will be in place and masks are required. All attending this service are to wear a hat. Dixie loved her hats with flowers. Burial will follow in Morningside Cemetery in DuBois, Pennsylvania.
Memorial donations may be made to the Moorhead United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 233, Brockway, PA 15824 or to the St. John United Methodist Church, 33631 Grand Prix Drive, Sebring, FL 33872.
The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway is handling the arrangements. online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com.