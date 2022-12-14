Dolores D. Bilowith

Dolores (Dee) Bilowith, née Del Gaudio, left us on Dec. 1, 2022. She passed peacefully surrounded by her husband and daughters. Dee is the beloved wife of James Bilowith to whom she was married for 58 years. Together, Jim and Dee made their home in Colchester and Barton, Vermont and most recently Sebring, Florida.

