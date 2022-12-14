Dolores D. Bilowith
Dolores (Dee) Bilowith, née Del Gaudio, left us on Dec. 1, 2022. She passed peacefully surrounded by her husband and daughters. Dee is the beloved wife of James Bilowith to whom she was married for 58 years. Together, Jim and Dee made their home in Colchester and Barton, Vermont and most recently Sebring, Florida.
Dee is survived by her husband, James; three daughters, Lisa Bilowith of Winooski, Vermont, Karen Bilowith (Stephen Romero) of Fairfield, Pennsylvania and Saratoga Springs, New York, and Kathleen Bilowith (Sean Witham) of Montrose, Colorado. Dee and Jim also have two grandchildren that she loved and adored, Sha’Ron Schmidt Bilowith and Kai Schmidt Bilowith.
Dolores (Dee) was born to Editha and George Del Gaudio on April 24, 1942 in Washington, D.C. She grew up in Queens and Huntington, New York, graduating from Huntington High School in 1960 and Lenox Hill Hospital School of Nursing in 1963. Though she called Vermont her home for 50 years, she remained a consummate New Yorker. Always in search of the best deli and the best department stores. Upon moving to Vermont in 1969, Dee was appalled by the lack of choices at the supermarkets. She took it upon herself to “school” the deli manager in the correct way to slice cold cuts. She also may be the reason that Taylor Ham made an appearance in Vermont stores in 1970.
Dee was a registered nurse by profession working in hospitals in New York City, New York and Vermont. She made many lifelong friends while working at Timberlane Pediatric Associates. Dee retired from her nursing career as the director of Health Services at Champlain College in 1997. Helping the college students through health and life challenges was by far her most valued position.
Dee loved her daughters and was their biggest cheerleader. She chaperoned field trips, cheered at sporting events, hosted many slumber parties and was always by their sides, no matter the early morning hours or distance, to support her girls as they skated competitively throughout New England. She was also “mom” to her daughters’ friends, college students and others who needed advice and support. Dee loved her grandsons unconditionally and endlessly. Summers with Nana were full of adventure, discovery, and so much love. As the boys grew up, Nana was on the sidelines for LAX, football, and track every chance she got. Her favorite thing was getting a hug from “her boys” as they came off the field, seeking her out. Transplants from the big city, Dee and Jim made their home in Vermont for 50 years. After living in Colchester, they became snowbirds and settled five months a year on Crystal Lake in the Northeast Kingdom, which became one of Dee’s favorite places.
Dee and Jim moved to Sebring, Florida full time in 2019. Dee was a member of the Women’s Club of Sebring and a volunteer at Bok Tower Gardens. Friendships meant the world to Dee. She leaves behind many memories of long winding country drives, weekend getaways, Mahjong, Wacky Wednesdays, and trips to Fort Myers. She loved her “grand dogs” and her last best friend, Tucker.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Sebring, Florida in February. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Dee’s name to: Compassionate Care Hospice, 3531 US 27 South, Sebring, FL 33870.