Dolores I. Burr
Dolores, aka “Dee,” Irene Burr passed away peacefully at Fellowship Fairway in Sebring on June 25, 2021. She was born Feb. 25, 1931. Her two surviving daughters, Debbie Burr of Ann Arbor, Michigan and Judith Porter of Lake Placid, Florida, were at her bedside. In addition, her nurse practitioner (NP) of seven years, Amanda Sagar NP-C, was also at her bedside.
Dee was married for 63 years to her husband, Larry Allen Burr Sr., who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her daughters, Susan L. Burr-Wojtala and Cheryl L. Burr.
Dee and Larry first came to St. Petersburg, Florida in1977 from Metro Detroit, Michigan. They moved to Lake Placid in 1997 and then to Sebring in 2007.
Dee and Larry are also survived by their loving son, Larry A. Burr Jr. (Kathryn Bennett); three adoring grandchildren, Amy-Dee Lundquest (Lon Lundquest), Patrick Wojtala (Natalie Wojtala), and Crystal Baker-Burr (Andrew Jimenez). Dee and Larry have six loving and benevolent great-grandchildren, Lilla-Dee, Auden James, and Paisley Sabeen Lundquest of Ohio, and Andrew, Ariella London, and Amara Maya Jimenez of New York.
Dee was cremated and daughter Judith is curator at this time. A future Life Celebration ceremony is to be announced. Memorial donations can be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 3531 US 27 S, Sebring, FL 33870.