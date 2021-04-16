Dolores King
Dolores King, 89, peacefully passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Good Shepherd Hospice in Sebring, Florida. She was born in Miami, Florida to Madeleine and Raymond Ormond.
Dolores was preceded in death by husband, George; son, Thomas; grandson, Joshua King; and son-in-law, Craig Park. She is survived by sons, George (Elyse) and Ray; daughter, Patricia Park; daughter-in-law, Judy King; grandson, Tommy King; granddaughter, Jamie Lorne (Kevin); Kristy Fletcher (Colin); great-granddaughters, Savannah and Ansleigh.
She loved family, gardening, dancing and traveling with her friend and companion, David Abbott.