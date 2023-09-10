Dolores L. Moyster
Dolores L. Moyster, 76, of Lake Placid, Florida went home to be with her Lord on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at Kindred Central Hospital in Tampa, Florida. Dolores was born April 27, 1947 to Elizabeth and William Duda in Brooklyn, New York.
She has been a resident of Lake Placid for many years, moving back from Austin, Arkansas. She was a graduate of Richmondville Central High School Class of 1964. Dolores served her country in the United States Coast Guard Reserves. She earned her license in cosmetology in New York and her LPN nursing certificate in Florida. Dolores loved her work at Kenilworth Care and Rehabilitation Center in Sebring, Florida, from where she retired. Dolores loved her family above all else, enjoyed visiting the casinos, shopping, baking and cooking in her kitchen, gardening, painting and crafts.
Dolores is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Bettie Simpson, and brother, Robert Duda. She is survived by the love of her life, husband Bruce L. Moyster, whom she married Sept. 11, 1965, and was married to for about 58 years; son, Bruce Wayne Moyster, his wife, Rosemarie of Cabot, Arkansas, their daughter, Alyssa Norman and grandchildren, Charli Rose Hicks and Kingston Allen Wayne Burt; son, David Francis Moyster of Newfreedom, Pennsylvania, his daughters, Sara Geach and Hanna Moyster, and grandchildren Ryan and Willow Gallegly; sisters, Cheryl Moot and her husband Barry, and Theresa Reppert; brothers, Bill Duda, Rich Duda and Tom Duda and his wife Jan; and several nieces and nephews.
In keeping with Dolores’ wishes, services will be held in private for the family to celebrate her life. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting www.scottfuneralservices.com. Arrangements entrusted to Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida. Phone 863-465-4134.