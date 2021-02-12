Dominic J. Mulattieri
Dominic J. “Dom” Mulattieri, 94, of Sebring, passed away Feb. 7, 2021. He was born in Hyde Park, Massachusetts, moving to this area in 1986. He was a patrol officer and detective with Boston Police Department. He was a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Maria-Anna in 2014; they had been world travelers. He is survived by his son, John (Maryann) Mulattieri of Dorchester, Massachusetts; grandchildren, Allison and Christopher, and companion, Margaret Mercure of Sebring.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Morris Funeral Chapel. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at St. Catherine Catholic Church. Burial will be held at Knollwood Cemetery in Sharon, Massachusetts. CDC guideline will be in place both at the visitation and church. Condolences may be expressed at morrisfuneralchapel.com.