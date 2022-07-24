Don G. Smith
Don Gene Smith, age 72, passed away on July 16, 2022 at 12:04 a.m. in Sebring, Florida. He was born on April 20, 1950 in Chester, Illinois, the son of Eugene Bud and Lola (Cullen) Smith.
Updated: July 24, 2022 @ 4:48 am
He worked as a professor in the education profession, author of seven published books, attended St. Catherine Catholic Church, was a prayer chaplain and minister and has been a resident of Sebring since 2019, coming from Riverview, Florida. He was born and raised in Illinois.
He is survived by his loving wife, Karla; daughter, Cassandra C. Smith of Taylorville, Illinois; two step-daughters, Penny Harris Pruitt of Sebring, Florida and Kara Lackey (Alan) of Yale, Illinois; and a fur baby, Pebbles. Surviving are also 12 grandchildren, 19 great–grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and fur babies, Ozzy, Sophie and Scooter.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.