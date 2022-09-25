Donald A. Fisher

Donald A. Fisher, 85, of Sebring, Florida and formerly of Findlay, Ohio, passed away at 2:43 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 at Vitas Inpatient Unit. He was born on Feb. 8, 1937, to the late Marion R. and Myrtle I. (Burkerholder) Fisher. He married Norma Jean (Decker) on May 10, 1974, and she survives.

Recommended for you