Donald A. Fisher
Donald A. Fisher, 85, of Sebring, Florida and formerly of Findlay, Ohio, passed away at 2:43 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 at Vitas Inpatient Unit. He was born on Feb. 8, 1937, to the late Marion R. and Myrtle I. (Burkerholder) Fisher. He married Norma Jean (Decker) on May 10, 1974, and she survives.
Don is also survived by his sons, Joseph Shaw of Fort Wayne, Indiana; David (Cathy) Fisher of Lima, Ohio; Alfred “Joey” (Carol) Hucke of Findlay, Ohio; Michael Hucke of Arlington, Ohio; Daniel Hucke of Clermont, Florida and Nicolas (Margaret) Hucke of Sebring, Florida; daughter, Teresa (Billy) Jones of Clermont, Florida; 22 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Sherry Inbody; brothers, Robert Fisher and Earl Fisher; and sisters, Clairbelle Elwood and Margaret Bennett.
Don was a retired self-employed cabinet maker.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home, Findlay, Ohio. Burial will be in Zion Bloom Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Monday at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolence may be expressed at www.coldrencrates.com.