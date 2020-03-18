Donald A. Murray
Donald A. Murray, 93, passed away on March 10, 2020.
He was born on Nov. 24, 1926 in Cleveland, Ohio to Carleton and Elizabeth (Church) Murray.
After proudly serving his country in the United States Army, he was the owner of a successful Ford dealership in Shelby, Ohio and owned and operated a golf course in Willard, Ohio. In 1984, he retired to Golf Hammock in Sebring, where he loved playing golf and volunteering.
He is survived by his loving wife, Phillis Murray, and his brother, Carleton H. Murray.
A service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.