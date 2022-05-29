Donald B. Wallen
Donald (Bud) Wallen, age 86, passed away May 6, 2022 in Lake Placid, Florida, surrounded by his wife of 63 years, Del; sons, Timothy Wallen (Linda) of Naples, Florida, and Todd Wallen (Bridget) of Bonita Springs, Florida, and faithful companion, “Tracker”.
Bud is also survived by three grandchildren, Casey Julian (Vance), Jesse Wallen (Brianna), and Austin Wallen (Samantha); three great-grandchildren, Jackson, Riley and Cal, and sister, Carol DeFilippis of Warren Township, New Jersey. Bud was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Trupo, and sisters, Marge Large and Jean Smalley.
Bud was born in Montpelier, Vermont, attended North Plainfield High School in New Jersey, served honorably in the U. S. Marine Corps during the Korean War, and then Rutgers University where he earned his bachelor of science degree.
Bud retired from Ryder Truck Rental as director of national sales. After his retirement, he devoted much of his time volunteering as an ombudsman for FLESGR (Florida Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve), working with and helping veterans overcome their struggles with re-employment, etc., after serving in the military. This gave him a tremendous sense of personal satisfaction. He was also a member of the Elks, American Legion, Knights of Columbus, and St. James Catholic Church.
Bud was one positive and happy man with a fantastic personality and outlook on life. He had many hobbies and loved spending time outdoors fishing and boating, and he will be sorely missed by many. God speed, Bud!
Interment will be at South Florida National Cemetery at a later date.