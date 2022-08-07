Donald D. Harmon
Donald Dennis Harmon, 76, of Lake Placid, Florida went home to be with his Lord on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Donald was born on Oct. 5, 1945 in Monroe, Michigan and was the son of Helen Mae (Duby) and Donald Harmon.
Donald served in the United States Army for 23 years during Vietnam and peace time. After serving his country Donald went to work for the State of Michigan Department of Corrections as a corrections officer, where he retired. He has been a resident of Lake Placid since 2003, moving here from Michigan. Donald was of the Catholic faith and attended St. James Catholic Church in Lake Placid. He was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 3880 and was a past commander of the post. He was a member of the American Legion Placid Post 25 as well as the Lake Placid Moose Lodge. Donald enjoyed fishing the local lakes, hunting, car shows and riding motorcycles. He loved to be with family and friends anytime they could get together.
Donald is preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Helen Mae Whited. He is survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Catherine Bernardez Harmon; sister, Sharon Morris (Dave); brother, Dave Harmon (Lyn); many nieces and nephews; and extended family members.
A service to celebrate Donald's life will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 at Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid, Florida. Military honors will be presented by the United States Army Honor Guard.