Donald D. Louk
It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Donald D. Louk on June 13, 2023, at the age of 80 in Wauchula, Florida. Donald was born and grew up in Beverly, West Virginia.
He joined the U.S. Army in 1961 and retired in 1981. Donald made Cape Coral, Florida his home, then relocated to Lake Placid, Florida in 2018.
He is predeceased by his wife, JoAnn in 2017; and is survived by his sons, Donald E. Louk and Robert G. Louk; grandson, Robert J. Louk; a great-granddaughter, Willow; his sister, Beverly Bennet (Larry), and brother, David Louk (Patty).
Celebration of Life will be held at the American Legion, Lake Placid, Florida, on July 17, 2023 at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Bushnell National Cemetery at a later date.