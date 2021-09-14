Donald E. Boulton Jr.
Donald Edward Boulton Jr. of Lake Placid, Florida, passed away Friday morning, Sept. 10, 2021. Donald was comforted by his loving wife, Elaine. Donald was a Michigan native born Nov. 26, 1938 in Detroit, the son of Donald Edward Sr. and Ruth Ann (Hahn) Boulton.
Donald joined the U.S. Army at the age of 16. He served two hitches from 1954-1962. He moved to South Florida and worked for 18 1/2 years as a fireman with the Hollywood-Fort Lauderdale Airport Crash and Fire Rescue Department, where he retired from.
Donald has been a Lake Placid resident for the past 21 years. He was a Baptist by faith. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and auto racing. Donald is survived by his loving wife, Elaine; children, Jacquelyn Bopp and Duane Edward Boulton (Michelle). He leaves three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Upon his request, there will be no services. Arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida. 863-465-9997.