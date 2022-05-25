Donald E. Martin
Donald “Donnie” Edwin Martin, of Lake Placid, Florida, died Sunday evening, May 22, 2022. He was surrounded by his loving wife and sons. Donnie was born in Victory, New York, on Sept, 8, 1940 and was the son of Walter and Vivian Martin.
Donnie has been a Lake Placid resident for 60 years. He worked at Tropical Farms for four years before retiring after 44 years of service at Seminole Tire as the store manager. When you entered the store, you were always greeted with his smile and his kindly professional service. Donnie was a Christian in his faith and he loved woodworking, God, family, sports, especially the Tampa Bay Rays and his gardening.
Donnie is survived by his wife, Frances, whom he wed Dec. 10, 1961; and his sons, Rory (Melissa), Robbie (Leaha), Reese (Annette) and Rhett (Vicki), 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at First Baptist Church of South Oak on Sunday, May 29, from 2-3 p.m. followed by a reception and fellowship from 3-5 p.m. at the church’s social hall. In lieu of flowers, donations are asked to be directed to the Good Shepherd Hospice, 1110 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33870, or a charity of your choice.
Celebration arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.