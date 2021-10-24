Donald E. Swope
Donald Edward Swope, born July 5, 1937, in Virginia, was the son of Carl William Swope and Mildred Marie Swisher Swope, both deceased. He died Oct. 16, 2021, in Sebring, Florida.
He is survived by his wife, Frances Harnsberger Swope; son, George Swope (Anastasia); daughter, Sarah Swope Padron (Erik); grandchildren, Ellanna Isabel Swope, Victoria Isabella Padron, and Marcus Venturio Padron; a sister, Joyce Swope Hively (Clyde); nieces and nephews.
A graduate of VA Tech in 1960, Don, a commissioned second lieutenant in the U.S. Army, served at Fort Knox, Kentucky.
He held a master of divinity and a doctor of ministry degrees from Union Theological Seminary, Richmond. Don served the Windy Cove and Millboro Presbyterian Churches in Millboro, Virginia, and the Romney Presbyterian Church in Romney, West Virginia. He was the organizing and the first pastor of the First Presbyterian Church in Sebastian, Florida and pastor of Spring Lake Presbyterian Church in Sebring, Florida.
Memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. on Nov. 22, 2021, at St. John United Methodist Church, 33631 Grand Prix Drive, Sebring, FL 33872, with The Rev. Ronald De Genaro Jr. officiating. Committal service will be at 11 a.m. on Nov. 23, 2021, at First Presbyterian Church, 1405 Louisiana Ave., Sebastian, FL 32978, with The Rev. Jeff Woods officiating.
Memorials may be made to Spring Lake Presbyterian Church, 5887 U.S. 98, Sebring, FL 33876, or to Good Shepherd Hospice, 1110 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33870, or to St. John UMC in memory of Donald E. Swope.
Morris Funeral Chapel of Sebring is in charge of the arrangements. morrisfuneralchapel.com