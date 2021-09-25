Donald G. Anderson
Donald G. “Buck” Anderson of Sebring, Florida passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 in an Orlando, Florida hospital from complications of congenital heart failure. Many family members were able to send their love and say their good-byes in the final days on FaceTime, which made Buck smile.
Buck was born in Bedford, Indiana on Jan. 21, 1941, to Arthur and Fern Anderson. He retired from General Motors after 30 years of employment at Central Foundry in Bedford. Moving to the Bloomington area, Buck lived at The Pointe and was a member of The Elks Club #446. The last 25 years, he resided in Estero and Sebring, Florida where he was a member of the American Legion.
In addition to being a loving husband, father and grandfather, Buck had a quick wit and passion for the game of golf. He was well known as an avid golfer at The Pointe (Bloomington), The Villages of Country Creek (Estero), and Tanglewood (Sebring), organizing games and winning the Men’s Championship on several occasions. He was also proud of his two “Holes-in-One” in Sebring, 2005.
Buck is survived by three siblings, Sandra Hammond (Kent), Bill “Herbie” Anderson (Jerri), and Nancy Smith (Tim). Preceding him in death were his parents; Jerry Anderson (Chris), Carl Anderson (Laura), and Linda Knight (Larry).
Buck was married to Erma Jean Benefield Lewis, the love of his life, for almost 40 years before her passing in 2018. Between them, they are survived by six children, Bradley Anderson (Rhonda), Tammi Misamore (Jackie), Scott Lewis (Connie), Debra Tyree, Dave Lewis, and Cindy Coapstick (Marc).
Also surviving are Buck’s 12 grandchildren: Michael Lewis (Erika), Caleb Jones (Maggie), Paige Stuhrenberg (Brian), Glenn Coapstick (Gabrielle), Casey Lewis, Cody Lewis (Lindsay), Ben Vickery, Samuel Misamore, Stephanie Edwards (Brock), Kelsey Tiedje (Bill), Jeremiah Anderson and Judd Anderson. Preceding him in death was Hunter Jones.
Buck is survived by 10 great-grandchildren: Ethan Lewis, Lanie Lewis, Ayva Lewis, Jennings Jones, Josephine Jones, Brock Stuhrenberg, Clay Stuhrenberg, Cruz Lewis, and Maverick Lewis; and two great-great grandchildren, Harper Edwards and Hudson Jones.
A Celebration of Life is postponed until spring or summer 2022 due to COVID concerns.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association at act.alz.org