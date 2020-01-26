Donald J. Boyd
Donald J. Boyd, 93, of Sebring, Florida, went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.
Mr. Boyd was born Sept. 26, 1926 in Glen Cove, Long Island, New York to James and Irene (Sheridan) Boyd. Donald served our country during World War II in the U.S. Navy. He retired as the owner of The Club Shop in Hollywood, Florida where he produced and repaired custom golf clubs.
He had many interests including owning a charter fishing boat through the 1950s and 1960s. He also was an avid pilot, into real estate, painting and stained glass. He moved to Sebring in 1983. He is a member of Sebring Christian Church. Donald was fortunate to make a living doing the things he loved, golfing and fishing.
Survivors include his loving wife of 64 years, Delores; children, Scott Boyd (Lisa) of Lakeland and Sharon Boyd of Fort Lauderdale; grandchildren, Bryan Boyd, Kelly Massey (Joshua) and Taylor Boyd; great-granddaughter, Harleigh Massey; sister, Maureen Clemente and nephew, Christopher Clemente.
Donald’s family and friends will celebrate his life at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 in the Sebring Christian Church, 4514 Hammock Road, Sebring, Florida.
Online condolences may be shared by visiting bankspagetheus.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Banks/Page-Theus Funerals and Cremations, Wildwood.