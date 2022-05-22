Donald J. Fogarty
Donald James Fogarty, age 90, passed away peacefully with his family at his bedside on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 in Sebring, Florida. He was born Jan. 25, 1932 in Turtle Lake, North Dakota, to the late James Otto and Pearl (Bergo) Fogarty.
Donald is survived by his wife, Linda Lee Fogarty of Sebring, Florida; son, Roger Dale Parries Fogarty (Melissa) of North Carolina; daughters, Vickie Miller of Colorado, Cindy Farmer of Colorado and Janice Weathermon of Arkansas; five grandchildren, Justin (Rebecca) Trull, Kayla (Niko) Sims, Erin (Dennis) Anderson, Theresa (Samuel) Rink and Trevor Butler, and seven great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Larry Kerk Fogarty.
Donald graduated from high school in Winfield, Kansas in 1950. He served in the Korean War as an intelligence specialist during his four years in the United States Air Force. After leaving the military, Donald worked as a cost accounting manager at Lear Jet, Martin Marietta, and Beech Aircraft. In 1966 he took a position at RCA in Palm Beach Garden, Florida. He transferred to Findlay, Ohio in 1976, when General Electric purchased RCA. Donald retired from GE in 1991. In 2001, Donald and his lovely wife became residents of Sebring, Florida.
Donald was a creative artist and writer. He enjoyed taking photos of the clouds, recognizing characters in each cloud, and writing rhyming poems. His favorite sayings were, “Lord, love a duck,” and “As time goes by.” Donald designed their cremation bench, featuring the Irish cross surrounded by shamrocks and the title of their wedding song, “As Time Goes By.” The memorial bench is located at Fogartyville Cemetery in Bradenton Florida.
