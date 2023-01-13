Donald L. Kuykendall
11/9/37 – 12/19/2022
Donald Lee Kuykendall, loving husband, father and grandfather was reunited with his beloved wife, Ella May, in heaven on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.
Prior to moving to The Bluffs of Sebring from Heathsville, Virginia in 2004, he was an active realtor and founding owner of Middle Bay Realty, retired magistrate, retired charter boat captain, member of Reedville Masonic Lodge No. 321, served his country in the Army National Guard from 1956-1959 and the U.S. Air Force from 1959-1963 and was a true servant of God. While living in Sebring he attended Calvary Church where he fed everyone he could as often as he could! Don’s immense circle of friends knew him for his generous heart and love for cooking!
He is survived by his son, Kenneth E. Kuykendall (Andrea) of Wicomico Church, Virginia; son, Kevin L. Kuykendall (Lynn) of Lewisetta, Virginia; daughter, Candice H. Waris of King George, Virginia; son, David A. Broughton (Tish) of Ruther Glen, Virginia; as well as 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ella May Kuykendall and daughter, Katherine D. Murfield.
A memorial service will be held at noon on Jan. 16, 2023 at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home & Crematory, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, with reception to follow at Calvary Church of Sebring and later in the spring at Wesley Church of Weems, Virginia. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Calvary Church of Sebring or Florida Avenue Baptist Church (Children & Youth Ministry).
