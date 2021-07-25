Donald L. LeVine
Donald L. LeVine, always known as “Red,” auto mechanic, car enthusiast, patriotic American and beloved grandfather, passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021, surrounded by his family at Good Shepherd Hospice in Sebring, Florida, at the age of 82.
Born in Wheeling, Illinois to the late Wilbur and Ruth LeVine. The love of cars was both Red’s passion and craft. He never stopped educating himself and others about the automobile industry. Red enjoyed his years at the drag strips and car shows, fishing with his grandsons, nature, a good cigar at the end of a long day and a lot of laughter. Red was a long-time volunteer firefighter, a member of the Loyal Order of Moose, NRA and Highlands County Red Cane Club. In his later years, Red became a deeply spiritual man and enjoyed writing to his daughters his prayers.
Surviving are his beautiful wife of 62 years, Katie; children and their spouses, Linda LeVine of Naples, Florida, Lora and Jon Mohrbacher of Lake Placid, Florida, and Ruthie and Dan Struble of Granville, Ohio; grandchildren, Jacob and Autumn Staebell, Travis and Haydee Staebell (June and Brooke), Stephanie and Bryan Mohrbacher (Jaymeson and Cillian), James and Casey Bonyata (Mason and Jameson), Alexander and Gabrielle Hepperlen, Jon and Elexus Mohrbacher (Hudson and Rylee), Austin LeVine and Mitch LeVine. Additionally, his life-long friend and brother-in-law, Rex Elmore.
Donald was preceded in death by his sister, Carol Elmore.
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at Centenary United Methodist Church, 102 E. Broadway, Granville, Ohio, with Pastor Casey Wilson officiating. Donald will rest in peace at Maple Grove Cemetery in Granville.
The family wishes to acknowledge and thank the ICU medical team at AdventHealth, Sebring, Florida and the medical professionals of Somers House, Good Shepherd Hospice.
Memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 1110 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be expressed at mcpeekhoekstra.com.