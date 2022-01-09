Donald L. Patterson
Donald Lee “Butch” Patterson, of Lake Placid, Florida passed away on Friday afternoon, Dec. 31, 2021 at Tampa General Hospital, Tampa, Florida. Donald was born in Keokuk, Iowa, the son of Fleta Ruth (Oehmigen) and Melvin O. Patterson.
Donald served his country with honors in the United States Air Force. After serving his country, Donald became a master plumber in Iowa for many years. He has been a winter resident of Lake Placid since 1994, moving here as a permanent resident from Iowa in 2007. Butch enjoyed a great round of golf, playing poker and woodworking. He loved to be with his family and friends anytime they could get together.
He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Joyce; daughters, Joni Miller (Tim) and Jennifer Suttle (Jeremy); sons, Rod Patterson (Anita) and Mark Patterson (Becky); several grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
A service to celebrate Donald’s life will be held at the Sarasota National Cemetery with military honors presented by the United States Air Force. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting www.scottfuneralservices.com. Arrangements entrusted with the Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid, Florida; 863-465-4134.