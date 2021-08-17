Donald P. Lariviere
Donald P. “Don” Lariviere, 75, of Sebring, Florida, passed away peacefully at home on Aug. 13, 2021 with family at his side. He was born in Holyoke, Massachusetts on April 25, 1946.
Don is survived by his beloved wife of 33 years, Diane, and his two sons and their spouses, Donald P. Jr. and his husband, Matthew Saimond, and Michael J. and his wife, Heidi Milne.
He is also survived by his stepchildren and their spouses, Sharon Patneaude and her husband Michael, Robynne White and her husband Kristian, Jennifer St. Marie and her husband Rene, and David Guay.
Don loved and cherished his beautiful grandchildren, of which he had nine: Brandon and Evan Lariviere, Jack and Lily Patneaude, Alexa and Kelsey White, Tyler and Sydney St. Marie, and Leah Guay, and one great-grandchild, Lorenzo Guay. He is also survived by his brothers, Robert and James; and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, Rosario and Yvette Lariviere; his brother, Larry; and by Donald Jr. and Michael’s mother, Noreen (Brook) Lariviere.
Don is a proud military veteran, having served in the United States Marine Corps in the Vietnam War. He spent the bulk of his working career at Bay State Gas Company, from which he had the good fortune to retire early and enjoy a lengthy retirement boating, traveling, taking cruise vacations, and spending time with friends and family.
Don leaves a 75-year legacy of love for his family, devotion to his wife, support for his sons and their aspirations, being a wonderful Pepé, dedication to his country and fellow veterans, and being a loyal friend.
There will be no service. Don’s remains will be buried at a future date alongside his parents and brother in Chicopee, Massachusetts.
In lieu of flowers or other remembrances, kindly consider donating to Vitas Community Connection, which provided care to Don in his final days. A donation honors his memory and provides financial assistance to hospice patients and their families. Visit: vitascommunityconnection.org.