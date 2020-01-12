Donald R. Bowden
Donald Ray Bowden, 82, of Sebring, Florida went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Dec. 24, 2019.
He was born in Jesse, West Virginia to Lois and Creel Bowden. He graduated Oceana High School and Wyoming County trade school in 1956. He joined the United States Air Force in 1957 and served until 1965. He worked as a welder for San Diego National Steel and Shipbuilders. He joined the Plumbers and Pipe Fitters Local 189 in Columbus, Ohio.
He retired to Avon Park in 1997. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Sebring where he served as Deacon and various committees and a member of the Encouragers Sunday School class. He also was a member of the Sebring Gideon Camp.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon; daughters, Jennifer (John) Lamb of Mount Sterling, Kentucky and Ruth Anne of Tampa; sister, Linda (Ed) Miller of San Diego, California. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Letha Hawkins and Lucy Gillespie.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at First Baptist Church. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, Sebring Gideons or to Alzheimer’s. Burial was at Sarasota National Cemetery, morrisfuneralchapel.com.