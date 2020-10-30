Donald R. Holt
It is with great sadness that the family of Donald Ray Holt announces his passing, after an extended hospital stay, on Oct. 13, 2020, at the age of 83 years.
Don will be lovingly remembered by his wife of many years, Janet, and his children, Durenda Kurharik and Michael Holt in Ohio. Also remembering him are his stepchildren, Tina D. Heysler and Steven K. Dove; additionally eight granddaughters and one great-granddaughter; sister, Judy Connelly, and brother, Steve Holt.
Don was a veteran, who served in the Army Intelligence Division during the Korean Conflict. He was a former employee of Ohio Power Co. and owned a construction contracting company and a commercial pest control company.
A private gathering of friends and family was held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 3041 Kirk Road, Lake Worth, Florida.
A Catholic funeral service was held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 1000 W. Lantana Road, Lantana, Florida.
Committal service with military honors was held at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at South Florida National Cemetery, 6501 State Road 7, Lake Worth, FL 33449.