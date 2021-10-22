Donald R. Johnston
Donald Robert Johnston, 84, of Sebring, Florida, passed away on Oct. 6, 2021, in Sebring, Florida. Born Jan. 29, 1937, in Northampton, Massachusetts, Mr. Johnston was the son of the late Donald Francis Johnston and Blandine G. (Poulin) Johnston. He lived in Easthampton, Massachusetts for 20 years; Pittsfield, Massachusetts for 10 years; Nashua, New Hampshire for 34 years and for the last 20 years, retired with his wife in Sebring, Florida.
He was educated in Easthampton, Massachusetts and graduated from Easthampton High School in 1956. He was a graduate of the General Electric Company Mechanical Drafting apprenticeship in 1959. He served in the Massachusetts Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve and was a licensed private pilot and member of the Experimental Aircraft Association, and Nashua, New Hampshire Civil Air Patrol for many years. Don was a mechanical engineer and loved his work. His greatest passions were flying and all things mechanical. His favorite hobby included motor homing, motorcycling, auto racing, snowmobiling, boating, cross-country skiing and photography.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Julia Ann (Edmunds) (Marrin) Johnston; former spouse, Nancy E. (Mendel) Gomes and her husband, Jack Gomes of Hernando, Florida; sisters, Alice (Johnston) Brin, and Pearl (Johnston) Gouin and her husband, Roland Gouin of Bradenton, Florida; son, Christopher Donald Johnston and wife, Jacqueline (Garcia) Johnston of Shalimar, Florida; daughter, Bonnie Lynne (Johnston) Harrington and husband, Glen Harrington of Pepperell, Massachusetts; stepson, Kenneth Eugene Marrin and wife, Wendy Yun Miao of Melbourne Beach, Florida; stepdaughters, Patricia Ann Marrin of Lynnfield, Massachusetts and Kathleen Marie Marrin (Gallagher) McCoy of Nashua, New Hampshire; also surviving are 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents; sister, Irene Johnston; stepdaughter, Jennifer J. Marrin, and brother-in-law, Kenneth Brin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Humane Society in Sebring. A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 10, 2021, at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Sebring, Florida. An interment and Christian Mass will be celebrated in Nashua, New Hampshire at a date to be determined.