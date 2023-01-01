Donald R. Lamb
Donald Ray Lamb (Jan. 31, 1934-Dec. 24, 2022) passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, following several months of declining health.
Don was the fifth of five children born to Charles H. Lamb and Ila J. Lamb of Winter Haven, Florida. He graduated from Winter Haven High School in 1952, but spent a number of his formative years in Leesburg, Florida, where he excelled in music and later served in the role of drum major for the LHS band.
Upon his discharge from the Air Force in 1958, he was able to use his coursework from the University of Florida at Florida Southern College to secure a B.S. in accounting that served him well in his career in the insurance industry. His civic involvement included membership in Rotary of Sebring, Gideons International of Highlands County, and active membership at Bible Fellowship Church of Sebring.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Laurel Lea Rogers Lamb; along with their children, Tyler Lamb of Marietta, Ohio, David R. Lamb of Sanford, Florida, Bradley C. Lamb of Sebring, Florida and Donna Lamb Simmons, also of Sebring. He was the proud grandfather of four and great grandfather of four.
A funeral service will be held at Bible Fellowship Church on Jan. 9, 2023. Visitation will be at 10:30 a.m. followed by a service at 11 a.m. Don will be interred at Bay Pines National Cemetery in St. Petersburg, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Bible Fellowship Church of Sebring or Cornerstone Hospice of Highlands County.
Arrangements are being handled by Morris Funeral Chapel, Sebring. www.morrisfuneralchapel.com.