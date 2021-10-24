Donald W. Haak
Donald W. Haak, 87, of Lake Placid, Florida went home to be with his Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Good Shepherd Hospice House in Sebring, with the love of his life Barbara (Kendrick) at his side. Donald was born Feb. 10, 1934, in Bay Shore, New York, the son of Emma (Surko) and William Haak of Islip Terrace. A graduate of East Islip High School (1952), he then joined the U.S. Navy where he served his country with honor and began a long and ardent career in aviation.
After serving as a flight mechanic/engineer, Donald went to work as an aircraft mechanic joining IBM Flight Operations in Poughkeepsie, New York in 1958, where he worked until his retirement. During his career, he advanced to chief aircraft mechanic and inspector and was active in the industry, serving on the board of directors of Westchester Aircraft Maintenance Association. Donald enjoyed a lifelong interest in historic and vintage aircraft, visiting hangars and aircraft museums around the country in his free time.
A resident of Wappingers Falls, New York, Donald was an active member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Fishkill. In 1990, he and Barbara began wintering in Lake Placid, where they joined Trinity Lutheran Church and also began volunteering. They moved to Lake Placid permanently in 2011.
Throughout his life Donald’s passions were aircraft, church and mostly, his family. He was a proud and loving husband, father and grandfather, hard-working with a quick sense of humor. He loved to be with family and friends whenever possible, especially his grandchildren, often traveling up and down the East Coast and cross-country to be present at ballgames, recitals and other events.
Donald is preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter, Brooke Nicole West. He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Barbara; daughters, Vicki Haak (Spero Chumas), Betsy Senescu (Barry), Donna Turnamian (Steven), and Karla West (Chuck); his grandchildren, Caroline Crowfoot, Charles West Jr., Sonia, Margarid and Kevon Turnamian; his sister, Doris (Clifford) Konnerth; brother, Douglas (Frances) Haak; sister-in-law, Dora May (Leon) Pearce; and brother-in-law, Bartel Kendrick.
The family would be grateful if anyone wishing to honor Donald’s memory would please consider a donation in his name to Good Shepherd Hospice Services of Sebring, or the charity of their choice. A memorial will be planned in the future. Online condolences may be left at scottfuneralservices.com