Donna C. Rice
Donna C. Rice, 57, of Lake Placid, Florida died on Tuesday afternoon, March 17, 2020 at the AdventHealth Celebration Hospital.
She was born on Nov. 22, 1962 in Norfolk, Virginia. Donna has been a longtime resident of Highlands County, moving to Lake Placid 38 years ago. She could be seen driving the local streets delivering mail for the U.S. Postal Service. Donna was of the Methodist faith.
She enjoyed cooking for her family and friends, baking award-winning cakes, cheese cakes and pies in the local county fairs where she won many ribbons. She loved to be with her family and friends anytime they could get together especially her three grandchildren, gardening around the house and outdoor activities.
Donna is survived by the love of her life of 35 years, Robert; daughter, Crystal; son, David; three grandchildren, Amani, Peyton, Chloe and a sister, Lorraine Hutchins.
A service to celebrate Donna’s life will be held at 11 a.m. today, Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd. in Lake Placid with Rev. Eric Burch officiating. A gathering for family and friends to reflect on Donna’s life will be held one hour prior to service time. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com.
Arrangements entrusted with the Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-4134.