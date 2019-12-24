Donna S. Shelton
Donna Sue Shelton, 52, of Avon Park, Florida passed away Dec. 12, 2019.
A native of Rainsville, Alabama, she had lived in this area most of her life. She was a housewife and enjoyed her life as a loving wife, mother and grandmother and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Brian Shelton; three children, Malena Pope, Kayla Shelton and Matthew Shelton; mother, Diana Nicholas; sister, Felicia Saucier; brother, John Nicholas; four grandchildren and one coming soon.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at Union Congregational Church with Pastor Bill Breylinger officiating. Arrangements with Fountain Funeral Home, Avon Park.