Donovan B. Rawlings Sr.
Donovan Boyd Rawlings Sr., of Sebring, Florida, passed away May 12, 2022 at his home lovingly surrounded by his family. He was born July 1, 1932 to Nelson and Thelma Rawlings in Quantico, Virginia. Although originally from Quantico, Donovan lived in the Fredericksburg, Virginia area and worked on the United States Marine Corps base in Quantico for 44 years. After his service in Quantico, he lived in Virginia’s Northern Neck region before resettling to Sebring, Florida.
He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Alice L. Rawlings. Both Donovan and Alice remained devoted to each other up to the day of his passing on May 12, 2022.
Donovan was honorably discharged from the Marine Corps in 1952, and subsequently worked on the Marine Corps Base in Quantico, Virginia for 44 years, eventually rising to the position as head of civilian manpower. He attended the University of Virginia and enjoyed softball, fishing, hunting and traveling.
He is survived by his wife, Alice L. Rawlings; his children, Donovan B. Rawlings Jr. of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Sharon R. Kendall of Fredericksburg, Virginia, and Teri R. Reece, also of Fredericksburg, Virginia. He is also survived by his stepchildren, whom he loved and supported, Juana Meyers of Pensacola, Florida, and Kimber Bannon of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and 15 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service was held at Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 3115 Hope St., Sebring, Florida on Saturday, May 21, at 11 a.m.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.