Dora Tarabori
With heavy hearts we inform you that Dora Ann Tarabori, 80, of Lake Placid, died in Miami on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.
A loving mother and grandmother, Dora is survived by her two daughters, Julisa and Dorlisa; son-in-laws, Michael and Eric; stepdaughter and son-in-law, Patrice and Brian Kamstra; grandchildren, Mateo, Lilly and Alexandria; siblings, Arthur, Lebet, Kathy, Marie and Annie; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends.
Dora was an active and loved member of the Women’s Club, the Elks Club, Stamping Up, Temple Israel and the Gardening Club. Dora was born on Oct. 26, 1939 in San Antonio, Texas. She moved to Miami in the 1970s where she worked as a preschool teacher at Temple Beth Sholom. After many years in Miami, she met the love of her life, Al Tarabori (now deceased). The two fell in love with Lake Placid, Florida and decided to move there in 1993.
They were both very active members of the Lake Placid and Sebring communities, becoming active participants of Temple Israel, the wine club and the vintage car club. Dora and Al also opened and ran their own preschool, Tara’s Landing, in Lake Placid. This was a long-time dream of Dora’s and she was a very loved and respected teacher for many years.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at Temple Israel of Sebring.