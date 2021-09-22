Doris E. Whitaker of Lake Placid, Florida, passed away Sept. 19, 2021. Doris was born on March 20, 1933 in Lake Wales, Florida. She was the daughter of Annie Louise Simpson and Willis Owen Endicott.
Doris' family moved to Lake Placid when she was a young girl. She graduated as valedictorian of her class in 1951. She married the love of her life, Jean Whitaker in 1955. They blended their families of four children and had another together.
Doris was a hard worker. She was a real estate broker, owned many dress shops, and helped Jean with his development business. More recently, she worked for 20 years as a receptionist and office manager of a medical office in Lake Placid. She retired in 2013. She was a pilot and enjoyed flying her Cessna 150 airplane. She also enjoyed sewing and spending time in Highlands, North Carolina; but most of all she loved caring for and spending time with her family.
She was predeceased by her mother and father; her husband, Jean M. Whitaker; brothers, William "Harris" Endicott and Jackie "Jack" O. Endicott; sons, Jene M. "Little Jene" Whitaker and Robert O. "Bobby" Whitaker; and stepson Dennis H. Whitaker.
She is survived by siblings, Bob (Doris) Endicott, Jerry (Cathy) Endicott, Patsy (Earl) Lewis and Nancy (Ray) Worley; stepdaughters, Belinda Greer and Cathy Bays; 13 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
A graveside burial service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Placid, Florida on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Funeral arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid, 863-465-9997. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to Good Shepherd Hospice, 1110 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33870.