Doris M. McInvale
Doris Marie McInvale, 89, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 at her home.
She was born July 30, 1930 in Wauchula, Florida to James B. and Lelia (Scott) Sikes. She was a food service worker for the Highlands County Schools for 30-plus years, Girl Scout leader with Troop 67, Den Mother for Boy Scouts and a member of First Baptist Church of Avon Park where she served as a GA leader. She was also a volunteer at Florida Hospital Heartland as a Pink Lady where she had logged 9,000 hours and had been a lifelong resident of Avon Park, Florida.
Doris is survived by her children, Janet Tindell (Ricky) of Avon Park, Florida and Virgil McInvale (Teresa) of Sebring, Florida; five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and one great great-grandson. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clarence “Mac” McInvale; and sister, Louise Hughes.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Avon Park with the family receiving friends beginning at 2 p.m. She will be laid to rest in Bougainvillea Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Good Shepherd Hospice, 1110 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33870 or First Baptist Church, 100 N. Lake Ave., Avon Park, FL 33825.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.