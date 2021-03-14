Doris M. Swett
Doris Mae Swett, 98, passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021, in Sebring, Florida. She was born on Feb. 4,1923, in Medford, Massachusetts to the late Edwin and Charlotte (Donahue) MacAllister. She had been a Sebring resident for more than 34 years, formerly living in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Doris attended Heartland Christian Church. She worked as a cashier in the agricultural industry. Doris enjoyed crafts and making baskets.
She is survived by her loving daughters, Bonnie Costan and Linda Kogelman (Kenneth), both of Sebring, Florida. Surviving are also five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and eight great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and three sisters.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.